WCSO: More details released after naked man assaults woman in Bowling Green apartment

UPDATE:

The Warren County Sheriff's Office tells 13 News that they found Terrell Clark naked outside of the apartment at East Heights. After an investigation, it was determined that Clark had forced his way inside the apartment and assaulted the complainant's wife.

"When they opened the door he burst into the door, shoving them and then assaulting one of the occupants of that apartment. One of the other occupants was also assaulted and in self-defense then utilized a pocket knife to defend himself against the attack, " said Brett Hightower, Warren County Sheriff.

Terrell Clark was flown to Skyline Hospital for treatment for stab wounds. The female victim was transported to the hospital for injuries as well.

"There will be more forthcoming information on that particular case and we are just kind of waiting to see exactly what kind of transpires with that -- but a very unfortunate situation," added Sheriff Hightower.

