Nashville Man Arrested in Russellville Following Pursuit

On Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:45 PM, a Kentucky State Police Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro on I-165 near the Morgantown Road exit.

The operator, identified as Jason M. Overton (33) of Nashville, fled from the Trooper at a high rate of speed. Overton exited I-165 onto Russellville Road (US68) and traveled westbound toward Logan County. The Trooper lost sight of Overton’s vehicle near Russellville.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office along with Russellville Police Department located Overton’s vehicle and pursued it to Smith Street in Russellville where the vehicle was stopped and the Overton was apprehended. It was discovered the vehicle Overton was operating had been stolen from Tennessee and he was in possession of a stolen gun. Along with the firearms, officers located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in he vehicle.

Jason M. Overton was charged with the following offenses:

Reckless Driving

Improper Registration Plate

DUI, 1st Offense

Speeding 25 over the Limit

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Disregarding Traffic Control Device

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

Wanton Endangerment, 2nd degree (Police Officer)

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The investigation is being led by Trooper Larry Davis. Trooper Davis was assisted by Russellville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff's Office and other KSP personnel.