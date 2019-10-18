Nashville Man Arrested in Russellville Following Pursuit

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -- On Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:45 PM, a Kentucky State Police Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Camaro on I-165 near the Morgantown Road exit.
The operator, identified as Jason M. Overton (33) of Nashville, fled from the Trooper at a high rate of speed. Overton exited I-165 onto Russellville Road (US68) and traveled westbound toward Logan County. The Trooper lost sight of Overton’s vehicle near Russellville.
Logan County Sheriff’s Office along with Russellville Police Department located Overton’s vehicle and pursued it to Smith Street in Russellville where the vehicle was stopped and the Overton was apprehended. It was discovered the vehicle Overton was operating had been stolen from Tennessee and he was in possession of a stolen gun. Along with the firearms, officers located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia in he vehicle.
Jason M. Overton was charged with the following offenses:
Reckless Driving
Improper Registration Plate
DUI, 1st Offense
Speeding 25 over the Limit
Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
Disregarding Traffic Control Device
Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More
Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon
Wanton Endangerment, 2nd degree (Police Officer)
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The investigation is being led by Trooper Larry Davis. Trooper Davis was assisted by Russellville Police Department, Logan County Sheriff's Office and other KSP personnel.