Nashville man charged with criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking in Warren County

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress complaint at 180 Sunnyside Gott Road early Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived, they began to search the area when they overhead someone jump a cattle gate / fence.

A male, later identified as William Wright, 34 of Nashville, TN, was located near a wood line in the 200 block range of Sunnyside Gott Rd.

As Deputies announced their presence to Wright he immediately fled from Deputies on foot.

Deputies chased the subject through a field before he was finally arrested.

During the investigation, deputies found Wright was in possession of several credit cards and ID cards. It was also found that Wright had damaged the victim’s vehicle and stolen a wallet from inside.

Wright was lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail on the following charges: Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, TBUT or DISP – Contents from Vehicle (U / 500), Public Intoxication (excludes alcohol), Fleeing or Evading Police – 1st Degree (On Foot), Tampering with Physical Evidence (2 Counts), Possession of Marijuana, and Promoting Contraband.