Nashville woman arrested in Bowling Green after high speed pursuit

A Nashville woman was arrested on multiple charges Monday including possession of heroin after a high speed pursuit.

Kentucky State Police says Amber Will was speeding on I-65 South around the 31 mile marker and when pulled over, told the trooper that the vehicle belonged to her boyfriend, and that there was no valid insurance on the car. The report says Will produced a suspended KY ID card and was told the car would be towed and that her mother would need to come pick her up from Nashville.

When the trooper walked back to the cruiser, Will drove away reaching speeds around 110 miles per hour. The report says Will passed traffic on both the left and right shoulders before exiting at mile marker 22 and then getting back on I-65 North.

The report says Will eventually exited at the 26 mile marker and turned onto Hill Road, which was a dead end, and surrendered.

KSP says Will told them she had shot up heroin/meth about 1 and a half hours earlier and that there was a container with several needles in the car that she had previously used for drugs.

KSP says a small, twisted piece of plastic with a white powdery substance was found in Will's wallet, which she said was "definitely heroin."

Will told troopers that she fled because she didn't want her car towed and wanted to get back home.

Will was arrested on several charges including first degree wanton endangerment, first degree fleeing or evading police and first degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense.