National Association for Gun Rights honors Gov. Bevin for carry bill

The National Association for Gun Rights honors Governor Matt Bevin (R) with the .50 Caliber Freedom Award for the passage of Senate Bill 150.

SB-150 went into effect over the summer, allowing gun owners to carry concealed weapons without permits.

At the ceremony, Bevin spoke on the gun control debate. He said red flag laws are not the way to prevent violence.

"It is a slippery slope to me, which we do not need to go," Bevin said. "Right now [gun rights] are very well defend by the Constitution already, and I think we should preserve that."

Bevin's gubernatorial opponent, Andy Beshear (D), said red flag laws are laws he would support if elected.

The Association also honored State Representative Savannah Maddox, who co-sponsored SB-150.

