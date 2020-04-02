National Corvette Museum Announces Online Car Show

With spring car shows, races, and other automotive events having been canceled or rescheduled, the National Corvette Museum has pulled together resources to offer then next best thing – an online car show.

“Being a 501c3 nonprofit foundation we started brainstorming ways to keep our audience engaged and the idea of an online car show emerged,” said Dr. Sean Preston, President and CEO of the Museum. “We’ve created a number of categories that people can enter including the opportunity to share a little extra about their car – so rather than have judging like a typical car show, it’s fun, celebrity choice awards.”

Corvette elite through the generations were quick to jump on board with the idea. Joining the line-up of celebrity judges include retired Engineers and Chief Engineers Gib Hufstader, Dave McLellan, Dave Hill, and Tom Wallace, Designers Peter Brock, Jerry Palmer, and Tom Peters, racers Tony DeLorenzo, John Heinricy, Andy Pilgrim and Johnny O’Connell as well as Racing Program Manager Doug Fehan, past and present GM Corvette Plant Managers Kai Spande, Jeff Lamarche, Dave Tatman, Wil Cooksey, and Paul Schnoes, Corvette Hall of Fame inductees Reeves Callaway and Mike Yager, Corvettes at Carlisle’s Lance Miller, and Museum President Sean Preston.

A total of 24 awards will be given, including for each Corvette Generation, Corvette Race Cars, Best Story, Most Unique/Personalized, Plant Manager’s Choice, President’s Choice, People’s Choice and a Club Participation Award to the Corvette Club with the highest percentage of participation. For the C8 award, Ralph White has donated two Next Generation Corvette Counter Stools with backs. Honorable mention certificates will also be awarded.

“We wanted to encourage all enthusiasts to enter, even if they don’t normally enter their car in shows. We created categories that give everyone a fair shot at walking away with some recognition,” shared Sean. “One category focuses solely on the story behind the car and we can’t wait to read the submissions!”

Corvette enthusiasts can enter the show on the Museum’s website corvettemuseum.org from April 6 – 12.

The cost to enter is $10 per car, with the option to add on additional judged categories for $10 each.

Enthusiasts can enter more than one Corvette by using a separate online entry form per car.

Each household that enters will receive a commemorative dash plaque.

All entries will be posted on the Museum’s website, and judging will occur the week of April 12.

The Museum will post a video announcing the winners on Thursday, April 23.

Awards will be mailed to each winner or can be held for pickup at the Michelin NCM Bash, slated for May 28-30.

“During these uncertain times, the Museum has worked hard to keep as many of our staff employed as possible. The car show is not only a fun way for people to get involved in the car hobby at a ‘social distance’ but will hopefully generate a little revenue for the Museum while we are closed. We are excited for everyone to fill our website’s pages with images on their beautiful Corvettes!” added Sean.

The awards have been made possible through the generosity of several businesses, Clubs and Corvette Store partners, including Artisan’s, Callaway, Custom LED Service LLC, Dana Forrester, Huntington Sheet Metal, Kim’s Gold Dust, Mid-America Motorworks, NCM Fighter Squadron, Ralph White, Ready Motorsports, Titan Lifts, Vince Con Corvette, Volunteer Vettes and Zip Corvette.

“We sincerely thank those businesses who jumped on board with this endeavor. We realize budgets are tight for a lot of companies, so it means a lot that they choose to support what we are doing and to help keep the car hobby alive,” said Sean.

A few individual award sponsorships are still available. Click here to request more information.

Click here

for the car show website.