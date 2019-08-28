National Corvette Museum celebrates 25th anniversary

The National Corvette Museum is celebrating its 25th Grand Opening Wednesday as the 2019 Corvette Caravan comes to Bowling Green, bringing thousands of Corvettes and enthusiasts.

Registered attendees get to enjoy three days of activities including a concert by Jefferson Starship on Thursday.

The museum is marking the milestone anniversary by focusing "on the people that Corvette has brought together with a look back on the Museum’s history while looking forward to the future."

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 tweeted an alert regarding heavy traffic and delays.

The large caravans are going to begin arriving soon. The first one is expected around 2:30 p.m. and others will arrive from that point until around 6 p.m. See the post below for more information. Stay safe everyone! https://t.co/1yJ0tyYrcl — KYTC District 3 (@KYTCDistrict3) August 28, 2019

We will update this story with sights and sounds from of the 25th anniversary event.

