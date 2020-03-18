The National Corvette Museum to close to the public

The National Corvette Museum announced on Facebook Wednesday that they will be closing at 5 p.m. on March 18 but will still have their Museum Delivery program.

"Per the executive order of Kentucky Governor Beshear, the National Corvette Museum is closed to the public effective at 5 p.m, Wednesday, March 18.

This closure does NOT affect the R8C Museum Delivery program for new Corvette owners picking up their cars.

Our top priority is the health and safety of our visitors, volunteers, staff, their families and our community. While there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at the Museum or in our community, the decision is based on guidelines from the CDC and public health officials attempting to slow the spread of COVID-19.

We will continue to monitor guidance from local, state and national officials and will announce a reopening date once it is known.

The museum hosted events in March, April and early May have been rescheduled or postponed.

Museum administration will continue to work behind the scenes, offering customer service and managing the many on-going programs and projects, including renovations to the Performance & Racing Gallery, Design & Engineering Gallery and new Entombed Corvette display. Additionally, the Museum will be launching a new educational series, posting live videos each weekday at 10 a.m. geared towards kids and families on our Facebook page and YouTube.

Please consider supporting the Museum through the purchase of tax-deductible Memberships, corvettestore.com merchandise, Corvette raffle tickets, commemorative bricks, admission tickets for a future visit or any of the many other fundraising programs offered at corvettemuseum.org."