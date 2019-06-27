National Corvette Museum welcomes new President/CEO

The National Corvette Museum is welcoming a new President and CEO.

Beginning July 1st Dr. Sean Preston will take over the role for the museum.

Preston told 13 News he has a love for the corvette and was interested in the job because the museum celebrates the past, present, and future of the car.

He said his plan is to bring in new exhibits and incorporate the new C-8 model into the museum.

"We are being gifted two C-8's by Chevrolet, so we are going to have the first car for public consumption on our race track later on this year," said Preston.

Preston added one of his goals is to increase the educational components at the museum.

He said he would like to highlight the STEM technology that goes into designing and building the car.