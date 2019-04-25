National Day of Prayer in Fountain Square Park May 2

The National Day of Prayer will be observed in Bowling Green next week.

It's held on the first Thursday in May, observed this year on May 2. The gathering will take place at Fountain Square Park, starting with the Circle of Good News at 11:30 a.m., where attendees can read portions of the Bible aloud simultaneously, to finish reading the whole Bible through in 20 minutes.

They'll distribute scripture slips 15 minutes prior.

Afterwards, people will lead prayer over the community.

In case of rain or construction at the park, the event will be held at Fountain Square Ministries nearby, located at 929 College Street.