National Farmers Market Week celebrated this week

National Farmers Market Week is this week, and markets here in Bowling Green are in full gear.

Bowling Green Community Farmers Market and the SOKY Market Place downtown are celebrating the foods they provide, ranging from eggs to cheese to meat.

Kristin Hildebrand of the UK Cooperative Extension Office in Warren County spoke about the importance of supporting local farmers markets.

"It stimulates our local food economy, so all of our food dollars are kept right here in the state. And you're able to have that one on one conversation with your farmer and you can ask them questions about how they grow that particular item or product, and they can tell you how they grew it."

For more information on National Farmers Market Week, you can stop by the new Warren County AG Extension Office on Russellville Road or give them a call at (270) 842-1681.