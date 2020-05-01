National Guard planes fly over Commonwealth on Friday

The Kentucky Air National Guard did a flyover across much of the commonwealth with two C-130s on Friday. The demonstration was part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to those supporting COVID-19 response efforts.

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing.

The planes started their flight in Louisville, flew over Frankfort and then Lexington, before flying over Pikeville in eastern Kentucky, making the last stop over Bowling Green and Owensboro.

Officials say the flyover was intended to lift morale during this difficult time.