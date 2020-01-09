January 9 is marked on the calendar as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

If you are out and about and see a law enforcement officer from any agency, be sure to tell them 'thank you' for their service.

"I think everybody who gets into law enforcement to help people and it is a job that we don't really expect any type of recognition or any type of thank you's," said Trooper Daniel Priddy, KSP Post 3 PIO. "But you know on a day like today when people stop us and tell us they appreciate what we do or thank us our public service. It really means a lot to us. We really do appreciate it."

On Thursday you can also wear the color blue in support of law enforcement.

"I think something that is fantastic about Bowling Green is the community here supports us so well. We feel that we know that. They message us on social media they are constantly dropping off food here showing their appreciation for the officers," said Ronnie Ward, Bowling Green Police Department PIO.

Some law enforcement agencies in Bowling Green also received a few treats today from community members, including donuts.

"We've had a lot of phone calls today and a lot of people stopping by to thank us for what we do each and every day. It is our honor to serve this community each and every day," said Sheriff Brett Hightower, Warren County. "So we just look forward to a great 2020 and a great relationship as we continue to work and serve here."

Everyone at WBKO wants to say thank you to all our area law enforcement agencies for everything they do to keep us all safe.