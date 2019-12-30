National Park Service granting $750,000 to improve Bowling Green Riverwalk Park

The National Park Service has announced their selection of Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program grants for projects to develop brand new or improve existing parks in 18 economically disadvantaged urbanized areas in 16 states.

Bowling Green is among one of those selected cities.

The Bowling Green Riverwalk Park was chosen to be granted $750,000.

The City of Bowling Green plans to improve and enhance access to the Barren River by installing a connecting path, a boat ramp, and fishing access facilities.

Other recreation improvements include picnic/shade pavilions, seating areas, and a rock climbing course. Additional planned activities include riverbank stabilization and riparian zone restoration to address unstable terrain and a lack of vegetation.

The selected cities will be invited to submit final applications for their proposals, which would result in $11.7 million of Federal investment to benefit communities that are underserved with respect to parks and other outdoor recreation opportunities. Local governments will partner with private and non-profit organizations to help provide the necessary support to leverage federal funding with an estimated $20 million in non-federal funds.

Grants will be awarded through the ORLP program, which grew out of a 2014 Congressional directive to create a nationally competitive grant program to complement the 54-year old Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) State Assistance Program. Both programs are administered by the National Park Service.

For more than 50 years, the LWCF has invested revenue derived from Federal offshore oil and gas royalties into more than 40,000 outdoor recreation projects in every State. The ORLP program aims to expand outdoor recreation opportunities in areas lacking sufficient close-to-home parks, as well as promote the development of new or enhanced partnerships to support outdoor recreation in densely populated cities (jurisdictions with at least 50,000 people) across the Nation. The grants must be matched at a minimum one to one with state, local, and private dollars, at least doubling the impact of the Federal investment in these communities