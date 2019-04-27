National Prescription Drug Take Back Day works to prevent drug addiction

DEA, Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police and Warren County Sheriff's Office partner in Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative.

In conjunction with the Hazardous Waste Day, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was also held Saturday to prevent drug addiction.

The Take Back Day event provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Warren County Sheriff's Office collected potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs for destruction also at Greenwood High School.

"We have a lot of addictions and if you have drugs laying around, they could be an accidental taking something thinking it is something else. If people know that you've got them, there is always a chance that someone could try to break into your house to get them. So, if you're not using them, it is always best just to get rid of them," said Capt. Ricky Holland, Bowling Green Fire Department.

Over 5,800 sites nationwide have joined the effort that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Two other locations will continue to collect these unwanted drugs.

-The Bowling Green Police Department located at 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police.

-Kentucky State Police Post 3 located at 3119 Nashville Road in Bowling Green.

The services are free and anonymous, no questions asked.