National Small Business Week is an annual celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation.

Bowling Green was ranked the best small city for business in Kentucky earlier this year.

We talked to two businesses in downtown Bowling Green, Zest and The Spot, about their journeys as small businesses.

Emma Napier bought Zest last year while it was already a thriving juice business in the area.

The Spot began on Fairview 13 years ago and has evolved over the years to include pilates, yoga, and many other fitness activities.

Now both businesses set next door to each other on Main Avenue and both have a unique perspective on small businesses.

Emma Napier, Owner of Zest, says “I think it’s super important to support local businesses especially in Bowling Green because we have such a strong local business community.”

Loryn Hansbrough, Studio Manager at The Spot, says “being a small business to us means that we get to connect with people. We get to see one on one with them, their transformation from the day they come into when they leave.”

National Small Business Week runs through Saturday, May 11th.