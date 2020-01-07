National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin

Warren County Emergency Management says while no specific threat made, Homeland Security is issuing a reminder to be aware after the killing of an Iranian General.

Homeland Security says The United States designated Iran a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” in 1984 and since then, Iran has actively engaged in or directed an array of violent and deadly acts against the United States and its citizens globally. The United States designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a Foreign Terrorist Organization on April 15, 2019 for its direct involvement in terrorist plotting.

• On January 2, 2020, the United States carried out a lethal strike in Iraq killing Iranian IRGC-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani while Soleimani was in Iraq.

• Iranian leadership and several affiliated violent extremist organizations publicly stated they intend to retaliate against the United States.

• At this time we have no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the Homeland. Iran and its partners, such as Hizballah, have demonstrated the intent and capability to conduct operations in the United States.

• Previous homeland-based plots have included, among other things, scouting and planning against infrastructure targets and cyber enabled attacks against a range of U.S.-based targets.

• Iran maintains a robust cyber program and can execute cyber attacks against the United States. Iran is capable, at a minimum, of carrying out attacks with temporary disruptive effects against critical infrastructure in the United States.

• Iran likely views terrorist activities as an option to deter or retaliate against its perceived adversaries. In many instances, Iran has targeted United States interests through its partners such as Hizballah.

• Homegrown Violent Extremists could capitalize on the heightened tensions to launch individual attacks.

• An attack in the homeland may come with little or no warning.

• The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with our federal, state, local, and private sector partners to detect and defend against threats to the Homeland, and will enhance security measures as necessary.

Be prepared for cyber disruptions, suspicious emails, and network delays. Be responsible for your personal safety. Know where emergency exits and security personnel are located. Carry emergency contact and special needs information with you. Implement basic cyber hygiene practices such as effecting data backups and employing multi-factor authentication.

For more information visit CISA.gov/

Connect, Plan, Train, and Report to prepare businesses & employees. Security tools/resources can be accessed through the DHS’s

Hometown Security Campaign

The U.S. Government will provide additional information about any emerging threat as additional information is identified. The public is encouraged to listen to local law enforcement and public safety officials.

They urge Americans to continue to travel, attend public events, and freely associate with others but remain vigilant and aware of surroundings.

The Department of State issues international travel alerts and warnings.

For additional information visit Ready.gov and report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or call 911.

