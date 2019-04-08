Kentucky officials promote National Work Zone Awareness week

It's National Work zone Awareness week and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is encouraging motorists to take a vested interest in work zone safety.

According to the federal highway administration work zone crashes rose 3% from 2017 to 2018.

Among those crashes 53% were listed as being caused by distracted driving.

Wes Watt of the Transportation Cabinet says drivers need to be cautious when driving through a construction zone.

"Any time folks see signs out or see barrels or cones or anything like that people really need to pay attention. I guess one of the main issues is people just don"t think anything is going to happen to them you know. It's always other people until it does happen and then it's a serious situation."

Watt says with warmer weather comes more road construction.

He wants everyone to be on the lookout for road workers and to slow down for work zones.

