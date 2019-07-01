National survey shows decrease in teen drinking

Data from a national survey shows alcohol consumption is down among teenagers.

The data included responses from students who were in 8th, 10th, and 12th grade in 2018.

While the data shows alcohol use has dropped in recent years, more than 59% of teenagers have "consumed more than a few sips" of alcohol by the end of 12th grade. Just under 43% of 12th graders said they had been drunk at least once.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recognizes the downward trend as a positive thing, but recommends continuing to speak to teens about the dangers of alcohol. The AAP also recommends banning the sale of powdered alcohol products.