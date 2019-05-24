Nationally recognized Warren County teacher retires after 31 years

After 31 years of educating, local teacher Patrice McCrary is retiring.

Her last day teaching kindergarten at Cumberland Trace Elementary School was Friday after being there for over 26 years. The beloved teacher said the day was bittersweet. McCrary was inducted in the National Teacher Hall of Fame in 2009. She was Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the year in 2002.

"The absolute reward of seeing a child learn, of seeing a child's world open up because they've learned something brand new is beyond words, it's magical, it's absolutely magical," said Patrice McCrary.

"So the awards, the presentations, the recognition, those have been phenomenal, those have been fun rides, but this is what I'm going to miss the most," said McCrary.

McCrary is an advocate for public education, and already spends a lot of time in Frankfort communicating with legislators. She says retiring won't slow her down from advocating at the Capitol.