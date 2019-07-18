Navy investigators identify remains of Kentucky man killed at Pearl Harbor

The U.S. Navy is working to identify the remains of casualities from Pearl Harbor. One of the latest identifications is that of a Kentucky man.

Navy Fireman 1st Class Billy J. Johnson, originally of Caney, Kentucky, was only 22-years-old when he received assignment to the USS Oklahoma. The ship was struck by multiple torpedoes, and it eventually capsized. He was one of 429 crewman who died during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin released a statement recognizing the sailor's sacrifice.

Johnson's identification is part of an ongoing project, wherein investigators use anthropological, circumstantial, and DNA evidence to confirm the identities of long-unidentified sailors who died at Pearl Harbor.

Johnson will be buried in Santa Fe, New Mexico this August.