Near Record Warmth Christmas Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

...NEAR-RECORD WARMTH FOR CHRISTMAS DAY...

Christmas Eve will yield cool, but dry conditions overnight with the possibility of some fog development. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s. Areas of fog will likely hang around Christmas morning, but eventually, give way to partly sunny skies. We're looking at possible near-record warmth for Christmas Day with highs just shy of 70°! The record high for Bowling Green on Dec. 25th is 72. Cloud cover is expected to increase Thursday and Friday, but we'll stay warm and dry through the end of the workweek. There's a good chance for rain by the weekend, which will be followed by colder temperatures as we head into New Year's Day.

TUESDAY NIGHT (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly Cloudy, Cool, Some Fog Development.

Low 38, winds Light

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY) Partly Sunny, Fog Poss. Early, Near Record Warmth

High 67, Low 46, winds S-8

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm

High 64, Low 50, winds S-7

