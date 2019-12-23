WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, December 23, 2019

Clouds hung around much of the weekend due to a low-pressure system moving through the southeastern US. As that system moves on, clouds will depart and bring back sunshine along with much warmer temperatures in the 60s through the Christmas holiday. In fact, we're looking at possible near-record warmth for Christmas Day with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s! There will be a little better chance for rain by the weekend which will be followed by colder temperatures as we head into New Year's Day.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer

High 63, Low 36, winds NE-8

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Sunny and Warm

High 62, Low 42, winds S-4

WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY) Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warm

High 66, Low 50, winds S-12

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams