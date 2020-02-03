Near Record Warmth Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Monday, February 3, 2020
Get ready for near record warmth to start the work week, as temperatures this Monday will climb to near 70 degrees. The record high on this day was set back in 1927 at 71 degrees. We'll stay dry much of the day, but rain moves in late and sticks around for a while. Multiple rain chances invade for the week with a chance for a rumble of thunder Tuesday. Rain continues midweek but cooler conditions will set in by Wednesday, as temperatures fall back to the 40's. We may see a few snowflakes fly as we head towards the end of the week.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm, Shower Poss. Late
High 69, Low 55, winds S-15
TUESDAY: Showers and Possible Thunder
High 61, Low 44, winds SW-10
WEDNESDAY: M'Cloudy, Showers Likely
High 47, Low 41 winds NE-9
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams