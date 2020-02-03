Near Record Warmth Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, February 3, 2020

Get ready for near record warmth to start the work week, as temperatures this Monday will climb to near 70 degrees. The record high on this day was set back in 1927 at 71 degrees. We'll stay dry much of the day, but rain moves in late and sticks around for a while. Multiple rain chances invade for the week with a chance for a rumble of thunder Tuesday. Rain continues midweek but cooler conditions will set in by Wednesday, as temperatures fall back to the 40's. We may see a few snowflakes fly as we head towards the end of the week.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm, Shower Poss. Late

High 69, Low 55, winds S-15

TUESDAY: Showers and Possible Thunder

High 61, Low 44, winds SW-10

WEDNESDAY: M'Cloudy, Showers Likely

High 47, Low 41 winds NE-9

