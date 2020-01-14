Near-Record Warmth Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

After a sunny, warm Tuesday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to move in late tonight into Wednesday. At least we stay warm, with Wednesday afternoon's temps near record territory (70° is the record high set in 1952)! Then comes much cooler, drier air for Thursday. That's followed by yet another system for Friday and Saturday, with rain along with gusty winds. Then comes much colder, more seasonal air, which looks to hang around for awhile.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Breezy & Warm, Scat'd Showers (Thunder Possible)

High 69, Low 34, winds SW-12

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 46, Low 27, winds N-8

FRIDAY: Cool with Showers Likely

High 48, Low 44, winds E-9