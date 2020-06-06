Nearly 1,000 peaceful BLM protesters gathered downtown Bowling Green

Protests continue over recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, tensions carrying into a second week of protests; showing how far the message has reached -- hitting small town streets of even some of the most rural towns in the commonwealth.

Protests continued in Bowling Green Friday evening, an even hosted by the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers. The event was organized by Shikira Tunstill and Karika Nelson.

"We held a similar event last Saturday that gathered around 300 people," said Nelson.

Protesters peacefully assembled without incident. They say their message is an end to police brutality and the start of a new era toward equality of justice for all.

"We saw how good the turn out was for our first event so we decided to do it again," said Tunstill. "This outcome was more than what we expected. The energy is rising, we have a lot of people that are pushing the spiritual speeches and Black Lives Matter. It's turning out really good, the energy is really high, I am loving it."

There were nearly 1,000 people who attended the protest on Friday, including the Bowling Green Police Department, city leaders and commissioners, including Mayor Bruce Wilkerson. Civil rights activist Dr. Charles Neblett who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was also at the event.

The protest ended with a march from Circus Square Park to the Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green.

