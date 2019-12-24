Don't have a meal for Christmas? Kindness for Christmas has you covered!

Kindness for Christmas! That is what one Bowling Green man is bringing to his community.

Anthony Holt, a U.S. Army Recruiter in Bowling Green is providing a free meal to anyone who might not have anywhere to spend on Christmas Day.

It will be held at Ephram White Park from 2 til 5 p.m. on Christmas Day. There will be free food, games, toys and a live DJ. And Santa might even stop in after his busy night of delivering gifts!

"Lets see how big we can make this thing, lets see how many people we can make happy on Christmas. That's the whole point in Christmas, it's the time of the year to bring family's together and that is all I want is for everyone to be together so that is the whole reason that we put this together," said Holt.

"I didn't imagine it would explode this big, we were hoping for just 300 and I feel like Bowling Green, Hart County and everywhere will be there and I'm grateful for that. I'm hoping that as the event goes on, we can make this the biggest (Christmas) event in Bowling Green." said Holt's wife, Samantha Jo.

Holt and his family hope to make this a regular event for the community and say they'll start planning next year's dinner the day after Christmas.

Directions:

885 Mt Olivet Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101