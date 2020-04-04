Neighbors in Bowling Green are coming together to support one another

The neighborhood community of Hunter's Crossing, in Bowling Green is working together to make sure its residents are getting the essential items they need like groceries.

Neighbors helping neighbors is nothing new here at Hunter's Crossing," Audrey Meany, a 25-year resident said. "We've always had a spirit of giving and community and supporting one another."

During these uncertain times neighbors have raised awareness for those members of the community that may need extra support.

The Hunter's Crossing Neighborhood Association is utilizing the app Next Door as well as the association's Facebook page. Residents can go on either the app or the Facebook page, put in their address and whatever they might need such as groceries or medication that needs to be picked up.

"We just wanted to reach out and help where we could," Meany said.

Residents are also going the old fashion route of calling other members of the community that might not have social media and is not aware of the services being offered.

"If you know where your elderly neighbors are, people that live alone, people that have some special circumstances, reach out to those people individually," Meany said.

The goal is to let everyone know, even those outside of Hunter's Crossing, reach out and ask for support if you need it.

"Just right a message on the message board and we'll contact you back privately and see if we can support you," Meany said.