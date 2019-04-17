Neighbors hope for safety changes after fatal crash in Smiths Grove

Just one day after a single vehicle crash claimed the lives of two young people in Smiths Grove, 20-year-old Aaron Wingfield and his passenger, 23-year-old Krista Vincent, neighbors and community officials alike are talking about ways to improve road safety.

The crash happened on Hays Lodge Road Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors who have lived in the area for a decade say between the blind hills, sharp curves, and narrow road, it's a tough patch to travel.

"You can meet somebody (in the road) and it's dangerous just meeting them, especially at night," said Noah Webb, who lives nearby.

He said one of his main concerns is the tree line that goes along the side of the road. In this particular case with Tuesday's crash, Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said Wingfield's car hit one of those trees.

"You can't widen the road, you'd have to take the whole hillside out so the only thing you could do right now to make it quick would be to take the trees," said Webb.

The road doesn't seem to have an issue with potholes currently, and it's lined with signs marking the speed limit at 15 miles per hour and marking the sharp curves, but that doesn't mean it's easy to travel.

District 4 Magistrate Rex McWhorter, said he drives these roads monthly, looking for problem areas that need addressing.

"We look at those roads and I cringe going over some of those hills myself," he said.

According to Sheriff Hightower, Tuesday's crash isn't the only deadly accident this community has seen recently.

"Accidents in this area have been very common. We worked a double fatality not very far from here on 68 and 101 back just several weeks ago," he said.

McWhorter said he's looking at roads in Smiths Grove that need help.

"We will put those on the list and as soon as money comes available, we will get those taken care of," he said.

Nothing can replace the lives lost in these accidents, but maybe something can be done to increase safety around these bends.

McWhorter said several roads in District 4 have been blacktopped or are in the process of being blacktopped. He said if you live in this district, feel free to contact him with any road concerns you may have.