Neighbors react to murder in Muhlenberg County

Tuesday afternoon Kentucky State Police discovered a dead male at a home off of State Route 189 after receiving a report of a dead body by a passerby.

Margaret Johnson lived across the street fro where the body was discovered watched all the events unfold from her window.

"It wasn't a pleasant experience I was just walking back and forth from one room to the other watching what was going on," said Margaret Johnson, neighbor, "I heard that it could've had a heart attack but then after those state troopers stopped by and talked to us and said he got stabbed."

Officers identified the body of the man found at the home off of State Route 189 as Overton Spoon. According to neighbors the place he was found at wasn't even his home.

"The one that lived there she didn't even know it and a lady passed by in her vehicle and saw him and she got out and I was told this and went and saw that he was dead and then I am sure she dialed 911," added Johnson.

Officers early Wednesday morning arrested Justin Case and charged him, with the murder of Overton Spoon.

"The detectives have been out all night long they've been doing neighborhood canvases, they've been doing interviews, they've been searching for all evidence and leads so they are doing everything they can," said Trooper Rob Austin, Kentucky State Police Post 2.

The investigation of Spoon's murder is ongoing.