Neighbors react to shooting on Thames Valley Way

Tire marks and torn up grass are all that is left at the scene of a shooting that happened just after seven Monday evening.

"I was getting ready to come out and walk my dog, I had just laid down and I had gotten up and I heard what sounded like four booms in a row. This was about 7:15 last evening," said Jim Bob Baird, who lives down the road from where the shooting happened.

Police told 13 News an altercation at the Sebern Place Apartment Complex led to the shooting.

They said David Thang was shot as he was driving away from the apartments and crashed his car on the embankment on Thames Valley Way.

"Blue lights flashing, cars parked all over, got closer and there's a car, you can see the marks right there, that had slid up here into the embankment," said Baird.

Tuesday morning police announced they are looking for Tre'Shawn Hutchins as the suspect in the shooting.

Officers said a warrant is out for Hutchins' arrest and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

For many who live in this neighborhood, safety is a big concern.

"My first thought was, 'We've got Tony that lives right here directly in the path of what was going on,'" said Baird. "He's got three or four young children out in the yard playing jumping on the trampoline."

Lenny Cialona lives beside the Sebern Place Apartment Complex. The quiet Memorial Day evening he hoped for was anything but.

"And I heard "Pop, pop, pop, pop. Pop, pop, pop, pop," said Cialona.

The sound of the gunfire caught Cialona and his family by surprise.

"My wife and I were watching TV in our living room, which is toward the back of the house and I heard the gunshots -- it was about eight gunshots," said Cialona.

Cialona said his granddaughter lives with him, and in the neighborhood multiple families have children.

He said recently several things have caused him to question the neighborhood's safety.

"Well this is the second thing in two months now, you know, where we had a car come through here and flipped in the back running from the police and now this guy," said Cialona.

Anyone with information on Hutchins' location is urged to contact the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244, or 911 as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

"Scares me to death with this walking trail behind my house because obviously from what I understand it was coming from back that way," said Cialona.

Those who live in this area are hoping this type of violence does not continue.