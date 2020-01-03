New local restaurants add to economic development

Bowling Green is expanding and growing.

With that, new local restaurants are coming to Bowling Green, one of those being Anna's Greek restaurant. It's adding to the economic development of the community.

"Bowling Green has been growing a little bit more faster than the surrounding counties. That's what I as a businessman see. Of course with new business coming to town, more jobs are being created. We created about 20 jobs and we have an opening for 15 believe it or not," said Vilson Qehaja, the owner.

Anna's grand opening will be January 10.