New AG delivers paperwork to put Trump on Kentucky ballot

Kentucky's new Republican attorney general has submitted the paperwork to put President Donald Trump's name on the state's ballot this year.

Trump easily carried the bluegrass state in 2016 and looms as an overwhelming favorite in this year's election in Kentucky.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Thursday downplayed impeachment as he delivered Trump's paperwork. Cameron says Kentuckians want a president who moves the economy in the right direction.

The task of delivering Trump's paperwork to the secretary of state's office was a plum assignment for Cameron, who is seen as a rising Republican star.

