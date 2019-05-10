New Assistant Dean named for the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus

Mohammed Kazimuddin, MD, has been named Assistant Dean of the University of Kentucky College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus.

Dr. Kazimuddin succeeds Don Brown, DO, and will support Associate Dean Todd Cheever, MD, in leading the regional campus which opened the summer of 2018.

Dr. Kazimuddin serves on The Medical Center’s Board of Directors and has played an active role in the UK College of Medicine campus expansion project as a member of the Graduate Medical Education Subcommittee, the UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus Joint Executive Oversight Committee, the Interview Selection Advisory Committee, and finally as an Associate Professor.

For more information about the UK College of Medicine-Bowling Green Campus, click HERE.