New Chick-fil-A opening on Scottsville Road; 100 people camping outside for free food

Eat More Chicken.

That's what Chick-fil-A wants you to do at their new location on Scottsville Road. They officially open on Tuesday, September 10th.

The new location offers a variety of conveniences, a bigger lobby for guests to dine-in and an easier way to navigate their drive-thru.

The owner says he is excited to provide more dining options to the city of Bowling Green.

"A little more parking and there's a new design. So there's some different features inside the restaurant as well, it's a totally new design. A little more space inside and a re-designed kitchen as well," said franchise owner, Andy Robinson.

It's Chick-fil-A tradition to provide a year's worth of free meals for the first 100 people who visit on the restaurant's pre-opening day.

Many are literally setting up camp in the Chick-fil-A parking lot hoping they'll be one of the lucky few to claim free meals for a year. But there's a catch..

"It's not unlimited. It's a meal a week. So 52 meals throughout the year. They can be used at any time, it doesn't have to be per week. But it's just a wonderful opportunity so," said Robinson.

Kentucky’s first Chick-fil-A opened more than four decades ago at Jefferson Mall in Louisville in 1978. The Scottsville Road restaurant is part of the 120 locations opening nationwide this year, creating 10,000 new jobs.