New Dollar General is now open in Bowling Green

Dollar General announces its store at 6553 Nashville Road in Bowling Green is now open.

Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, and more through its mission of Serving Others.

The company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.

The store is expected to employ six to 10 people, depending on the need, and continues to hire new full time and part-time employees

Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part-time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet network.

