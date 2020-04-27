New Industrial Park on the horizon for Barren County, KY

Monday, the Barren County Economic Authority (BCEA) approved signing a contract to acquire 152 +/- acres for a new industrial park.

Years of planning and evaluation to find just the right property has come to a head as the BCEA has identified the location of its next industrial to be located 1 mile from the Highland Glen Industrial Park on New Bowling Green Rd.

The following considerations were taken into account while identifying the property for purchase: property size, utilities and infrastructure, road access, development costs, and land costs.

A committee of the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce completed an initial analysis in 2014, looking at more than 25 potential parcels of land.

“Taking the information from the previous study, property tours and further investigation into the site locations from the initial study, as well as others, Maureen Carpenter, Executive Director of the BCEA narrowed it down to three potential options for the committee to review” stated Carl Dickerson, Chair of the BCEA Property Committee.

“After reviewing all of the information, this site clearly came to the top of the list” “The first step in this process was identifying the right location, now the real work begins, the development.” Said David Peterson, Chairman of the Board of the BCEA “We are excited to get started.”

Before finalizing the purchase, the BCEA will complete additional due diligence including a Phase I Environmental Study, Stream & Wetlands Assessment, and an Archeological Survey. Once the diligence is completed and the property has been officially acquired by the BCEA a master design plan for the park will be created and the property prepared for market.

“With less than 90 acres of property remaining in Highland Glen and Chapatcha Park in Cave City, we needed to be thinking ahead and planning for the next park. This is exciting news for the community” said Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale Maureen Carpenter, Executive Director of the BCEA said, “Even as we deal with the severe but temporary pandemic that has disrupted our economy, we are looking to the future and the great potential for development that could come from on-shoring, restoring, and other direct investments.”

The new industrial park property is located just 3.3 miles from the Cumberland Parkway and 10 minutes from I-65.

Its central location being within a day’s drive to 60 plus percent of the US population and manufacturing facilities, makes this location appealing for many different sectors such as advanced manufacturing, distribution, and logistics.

For more information about the Barren County Economic Authority visit: www.barrencoea.com

About the Barren County Economic Authority:

Established in 1984, the Barren County Economic Authority is the lead economic development organization in Barren County to attract new business and industry, retain and support existing business expansion and support infrastructure development that meets the needs of business and industry and advance the overall well-being of the community.