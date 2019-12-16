New Jersey passes bill letting those without documents get licenses

New Jersey lawmakers passed a bill letting immigrants who cannot prove they’re in the country legally get driver’s licenses.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the measure Monday. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said he supports the legislation as well.

The National Conference of State Legislature says 13 states and the District of Columbia permit immigrants without legal status to obtain drivers licenses.

A New Jersey think tank estimates that nearly 500,000 residents without documentation are of driving age in New Jersey.

