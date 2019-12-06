New Kentucky Supreme Court justice swearing-in ceremony set

A ceremonial swearing-in is being held next week in Frankfort for newly elected Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell.

Nickell was elected in November to fill the vacancy resulting from Justice Bill Cunningham's retirement in February. Cunningham swore in Nickell in Paducah last month.

The investiture ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Supreme Court Courtroom in Frankfort. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. will administer the oath of office. Nickell has been a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge for the past 13 years.