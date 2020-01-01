New Kentucky official reverses ruling on teacher sickouts

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says public school teachers who called in sick to protest legislation at the Capitol in Frankfort did not violate the law.

A Monday letter from Beshear's labor secretary concludes that the teachers were not engaged in an illegal work stoppage, although some schools did have to close from lack of personnel.

The decision by Democrat Beshear's administration reverses a previous decision by the labor secretary for his Republican predecessor.

Beshear's labor secretary concludes the protesting teachers were exercising their constitutional rights.

In a Tuesday statement on the decision, Beshear says the teachers are “welcome in Frankfort.”

