New Physicians in Glasgow Residency Program

T.J. Samson in collaboration with the university of Louisville and Barren County Family Residency Program, celebrated the welcoming of new resident physicians.

Out of hundreds of applicants, only 4 are selected into the program.

"Rural areas definitely need physicians, and we try to focus on that. It's a lot easier to practice rural if you've trained rural," said program director, Steven House.

The goal is to keep these physicians practicing family medicine in Kentucky.

"If we could keep from leaking them over into Tennessee, Indiana, and Ohio that'd be great," said House.

Ben Kober, one of the resident physicians in the program says he could see himself practicing in a rural community.

"Well everyone has been so welcoming, everyone has been saying hi. Everyone's just really welcomed us, showed us where to go. Where to eat. What to do," said Kober. "Well its really been phenomenal. It's really just like being welcomed into a family."

The physicians will spend 3 years in this program and then decide where they will venture next.

"This has been amazing. I mean this is a huge opportunity for me. I work hard and I am so excited to have this opportunity. We moved a couple

of years ago to Bowling Green, so being able to find a place close where the family and my husband works is, is amazing," said Monica Chamorro, a physician in the program.

"Keep learning everyday, and I hope I can bring something good for the community," said Chamorro.

