New Year's Eve event at Stadium Park Plaza in Bowling Green

Still looking to make plans for New Year's Eve in Bowling Green?

Stadium Park v Plaza has been preparing for their New Year's Rockin' Eve for weeks now and the event is free.

"We have been planning this for weeks. Just setting up 5 bands and the logistics of the tents and the heaters and all the different things outside and the staff," said David Pinchuk, Stadium Park Plaza.

They have their own ball dropping at midnight and fireworks to ring in the new year, along with 5 bands playing. Also, if you get hungry the restaurants will be open as well.

"Starting tonight at 7 we will start the bands as you see with this great tent set up outside the weather is cooperating. we have DJs inside DJ's outside everything is free," added Pinchuk.

Fireworks will begin right at midnight and then one last band will play to ring in the New Year.