On New Year's Eve, Edmonson County deputies performed a traffic stop on a gold Ford Taurus for a suspected DUI.

Susan Cherry, the driver of the vehicle and the passenger, Theresa Short, were both arrested.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, deputies discovered a purse on Cherry's person that contained suspected methamphetamine and marijuana.

Susan Cherry was charged with trafficking in meth. Short was arrested for a warrant from Warren County.