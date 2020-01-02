New ban on flavored e-cigarette small cartridges

U.S health officials are banning some of the most popular flavors of e-cigarette cartridges that are popular with those who are under-age.

The Trump administration announced Thursday that it will prohibit fruit, candy, mint, and dessert flavors from small cartridge-based e-cigarettes.

However, menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market.

Some local tobacco shops have told us they've already pulled the flavor cartridges off their shelves but aren't sure if restricting the flavors will help or not because if someone wants to vape they will.

The flavor ban will exempt large tank based vaping devices which are also sold in vape shops.