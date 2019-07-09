New court date set for Demetrius Roberson in Lexus Bell murder case

The Logan County Courthouse has set a new court date for Demetrius Roberson. Roberson is one of five suspects facing charges related to the 2016 murder of Lexus Bell.

The new date is set for July 25, 2019.

On Monday, a judge appointed new counsel for Roberson, after his previous defenders cited "insufficient time" given to prepare for trial.

Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr praised the judge's decision, saying the likelihood that the case will have to be tried twice has greatly decreased.

Of the five suspects, Roberson is the only one maintaining a guilty plea.