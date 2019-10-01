New data shows how your school compares to others across the state

In September the Kentucky Board of Education implemented a new five-star rating for schools across the state and now those ratings are available.

The ratings rank each school according to several areas, including assessments in reading, math, social studies, science, and writing.

56 schools in the state received the highest rating of five stars, while 89 schools received the lowest rating of one star.

Warren County Schools received a three-star rating for the district, but some schools in the county received a lower score including Oakland Elementary School, which received one star.

"Our process will continue just as we have done in the past as we meet in child study teams, look at potential gaps in students learning, and then how can we provide additional resources to ensure that all of our students are progressing commensurate with each other," said Rob Clayton, Warren County Superintendent.

Officials said the rating system is meant to shed light on what is going well and what needs improvement, though Clayton added the best way to see the impact the schools have on students is to look at each individual student.

