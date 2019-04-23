New downtown Bowling Green post office to open next month

The new downtown Bowling Green post office will open next month.

Postmaster Andrea Forsythe made the announcement on Tuesday.

She said the new downtown location will open on Monday, May 13, 2019. The address for the new location is 628 State Street.

“We are extremely pleased with our new downtown facility and look forward to serving our customers there soon,” said Forsythe.

Customers have until noon on Friday, May 10, at the 311 E 11th St. location to conduct business and retrieve P.O. box mail. At noon, the temporary location will close in order for the transfer and installation of the P.O. boxes to begin at the new location.

P.O. box mail will be available to customers on Monday, May 13, when the 628 State St. location opens for business.

The Kentuckiana District serves ZIP Codes 400-409, 411-427 in Kentucky and 471, 476-477 in southern Indiana.

The post office on Scottsville Road will remain open.