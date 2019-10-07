New earthquake exhibit opens at the National Corvette Museum

The National Corvette Museum has a new education exhibit on display featuring earthquakes and tsunamis. The 'When The Earth Shakes Exhibit' will be open from October through December.

The exhibit includes several activities including earthquake karaoke, puzzled earth, a seismic monitor and more. Anyone is welcome to test their engineering skills to see if a building they design can hold up to an earthquake.

Also, there is a 16-foot long tsunami tank where you can see if your wall can hold up to the tide.

"When the earth shakes kind of goes over earthquakes and tsunamis. What happens before, how you can prepare and really what happens after. Also, the research that can be done to build safer structures so that way when an earthquake does happen that your structure is safe," said Mariah Hughes, Media and Communications Coordinator

Central Kentucky did happen to experience an earthquake this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a preliminary 2.4 magnitude happened around Waddy, Kentucky.

Also, with fall break being underway people from around the U.S found themselves stopping by the museum and one Mississippi man reunited with a familiar car.

"I actually knew one of the owners of that vehicle sitting right there who was Richard Penny's brother and I did an oil change on that car in 1984," said Mark Whipps, a museum visitor.

While he caught up on some memories his kids were able to enjoy all the fun of testing out earthquakes

If you are on fall break this week and you are looking for some activities to do you can always stop by and check out the new earthquake exhibit, or some of the cars or even the sinkhole. Which by the way the sinkhole was not caused by an earthquake.