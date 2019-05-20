New electronic polling books to be used at several Warren County polling places Tuesday

Registered voters should be aware of a change at several local precincts on election day, May 21.

According to Warren County Clerk Lynette Yates, there is a new electronic polling book system which will be available at half of the polling places in Warren County.

These e-polling books are used to check people in at polling places.

Voters can scan their licenses and sign the book (which looks like an iPad) and then they will be handed their ballot.

There is also a way to manually type in information if voters are using some type of identification other than their license.

These e-polling books are from the State Board of Elections and hope to save time and money.

"It'll go pretty quickly, the clerk isn't having to scroll through that book and everything, so it's going to cut time down," said Yates.

Yates said she hopes by the next election, there will be enough e-books for every polling place. There are nearly 90 precincts in Warren County alone.

For polling places that are not using an e-polling book for Tuesday's election, the paper booklets will still be used.

Polls open on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. for Kentucky's primary elections and will close at 6:00 p.m.

The Warren County Clerk's Office will be closed on Tuesday, except for business pertaining to elections/voting.

For a list of races on the ballot, click here.