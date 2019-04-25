New exhibit opens at The National Corvette Museum

A new exhibit opened Thursday at the National Corvette Museum.

The new exhibit is titled "The Gateway Exhibit" and it goes back in time to tell the story of how the corvette came to be.

The exhibit looks at the relationship between Harley Earl and General Motors and how they created the very first corvette.

Inside the exhibit is a special corvette that was donated to be a permanent feature in the museum.

"Really the big announcement today out of this was the donation of the car you see behind us, which is actually the oldest surviving corvette chassis in the world. It's actually chassis number three and we know number one and number two were destroyed in testing by General Motors," said Derek Moore, Curator at the National Corvette Museum.

The museum also features several older model corvettes.

The National Corvette Museum is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.